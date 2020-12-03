Artists can have their work seen by thousands on Bruce Highway

Artist Shona Underwood creates a visual masterpiece. Expressions of interest have been called for the Wrapt in Mugul project, where five large artworks will be installed on a 30km stretch of the Bruce Highway between Bororen and Miriam Vale.

Artist Shona Underwood creates a visual masterpiece. Expressions of interest have been called for the Wrapt in Mugul project, where five large artworks will be installed on a 30km stretch of the Bruce Highway between Bororen and Miriam Vale.

ARTISTS from across Central Queensland and the entire state have the opportunity for their work to be seen by thousands of Bruce Highway motorists with expressions of interest called for the Wrapt in Mugul project.

Queensland’s first highway and rainforest exhibition, featuring five large artworks, will be located on a 30km stretch of the highway between Bororen and Miriam Vale.

A further 10 artworks will be installed in a rainforest setting at the base of Mount Colosseum, known as Mugul by the Traditional Owners, the Gooreng Gooreng.

Wrapt in Mugul founder Lee McIvor said having these installations along the Bruce Hwy would be a major win for the region.

Expressions of interest have been called from artists to be part of the Wrapt in Mugul project. The project will see five large artworks installed on a 30km stretch of the Bruce Highway between Bororen and Miriam Vale and 10 artworks at the base of Mount Colosseum.

“This is the first time such an arts project of this scale has been undertaken,” she said.

“It is thanks to the support of Arts Queensland’s Arts Showcase Program that we have been

fortunate enough to access serious funding to make the project a reality.”

The Wrapt in Mugul project aims to provide employment opportunities for local artists and raise their profile.

The project also aims to create a cultural tourism destination that encourages visitors and locals to stop and spend some time exploring the two small townships.

Ms McIvor said almost 4000 vehicles travelled that section of the Bruce Highway each day.

“It is the perfect setting to raise the profile of our artists and promote the creative talent we have in the Central Queensland region.”

Expressions of interest are being sought from artists throughout CQ and the state.

Further information and application forms can be found on the Wrapt in Mugul website.

More stories:

Funding for vital crane to open Gladstone port to freight

Explosion in CQ jobs advertised for Rookwood Weir

Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks