Artist slams AFL club for ‘stolen’ guernsey

An Indigenous artist is reeling after an AFL club unveiled its Indigenous round guernsey featuring a design she claims was stolen from one of her artworks.

Port Adelaide revealed the jumper, which the team will wear during its May 30 clash with Fremantle, earlier in the week.

The artwork was selected after local school students were urged to create a design representing their family, heritage and culture.

The club said the teenager who won the competition spent months painting the design and was inspired by artwork she had seen on social media.



“She told portadelaidefc.com.au it took two months to complete the artwork and it filled her with pride to know it would be on show on such a big stage,” the club said.

Elle Campbell claims the design was stolen from her painting. Picture: Twitter

The teenager who submitted the winning design said knowing her work would be worn by Port made her family “really happy and proud”.

“This is a big accomplishment for me to have so many people see my artwork,” she said.

But South Australian woman Elle Campbell has taken to social media to claim the design was ripped off from one of her artworks.

She argued the design was the “exact painting” she had shared online and was displayed at an exhibition in May 2019.

“Wow. This is my painting, someone has submitted it as their own and PAFC are using it for their guernsey,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding the painting and a screenshot proving it was on a public display two years ago.

Port Adelaide will wear the jumper during its May 30 clash with Fremantle. Picture: PAFC

“I am deeply hurt by the use of this painting and the ‘artist’ claiming this work (to) be their own.”

Ms Campbell said the painting paid tribute to her family’s ancestral burial ground and the connection “we still have with the native flora and fauna”.

“My mother had sent me a photo of some kangaroos coming out from the scrub to go have a dip in the water, which was the inspiration for this paining,” she said.

Port Adelaide has since released a statement saying the club is aware of Ms Campbell’s comments and would be investigating the claims.

“Port Adelaide is aware of allegations that surfaced on social media last night regarding the design of its Indigenous guernsey for the upcoming Sir Doug Nicholls Round,” the club said in a statement.

Ms Campbell said the painting was displayed as early as May 2019. Picture: Twitter

The design also features on Port Adelaide merchandise. Picture: Twitter

“The club is investigating the allegations and will not make further comment until it has all the information at hand.”

At a press conference earlier in the week, the teenage student said the stars symbolised family, spirits and dreamtime stories as they watched over the land.

“This painting is significant because of the history that has happened on this land. It represents how strong we are together and how we won’t ever forget where we’ve come from,” the 17-year-old said.

Ms Campbell has been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Artist slams AFL club for ‘stolen’ guernsey