Artist showcases work to spread the NAIDOC message

CREATIVE ARTIST: Gladstone Aboriginal artist Jarrod Beezley displaying his unique art work with the theme 'Djamga - Messenger' as part of the NAIDOC 2019 exhibitions at the Gladstone Art Gallery. Glen Porteous

TO CARRY on traditional storytelling through art - for his tribe and everyone - is the message artist Jarrod Beezley wants to get out.

Jarrod comes from the Kabi Kabi/Bundjalan tribe and has a unique style of artwork that will be displayed at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery for the NAIDOC 2019 exhibition.

The theme for his art display is 'Djamga - Messenger' and he encourages everyone to go down to the art gallery and experience what it has to offer.

"I have always loved drawings and sketching. It's a gift that God has given me that I like to use as a way to share my story, my faith and culture,” Jarrod said.

"The artwork is to have a spiritual connection and be thought provoking to prick the interest of the person viewing it and get them thinking about certain issues.”

The display has several different formats: lino prints, mounted boomerangs, three framed paperbarks and eight oil-based crayon and acrylic paintings.

Jarrod said the Gladstone art gallery was to be commended for the support it had given local Aboriginal artists.

"The art gallery has tried to build a strong connection with local indigenous artists and showcasing our history and that of the city,” he said.

Jarrod said he was thankful for the help he received when first starting out with his creative artwork.

"Darryl Branthwaite gave me an opportunity to do some trophies for the Boyne Tannum HookUp and I'm grateful for him having that bit of faith in me,” he said.

Now Jarrod is keen to continue a tradition that first started with his father Immanuel about 15 years ago.

"I was about 25 or 26 when my father first got me started onto Aboriginal art and it intrigued me watching him,” he said.

"Now I'm teaching the artwork to my two sons Immanuel and Israel so they can continue the tradition of telling stories through paintings.”

Jarrod's works will be for sale.

They will be on display until August 3. The official opening on July 8 coincides with NAIDOC Week.

The other two works on display are Maps and On the Wall.

