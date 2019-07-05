Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CREATIVE ARTIST: Gladstone Aboriginal artist Jarrod Beezley displaying his unique art work with the theme 'Djamga - Messenger' as part of the NAIDOC 2019 exhibitions at the Gladstone Art Gallery.
CREATIVE ARTIST: Gladstone Aboriginal artist Jarrod Beezley displaying his unique art work with the theme 'Djamga - Messenger' as part of the NAIDOC 2019 exhibitions at the Gladstone Art Gallery. Glen Porteous
News

Artist showcases work to spread the NAIDOC message

by Glen Porteous
5th Jul 2019 12:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TO CARRY on traditional storytelling through art - for his tribe and everyone - is the message artist Jarrod Beezley wants to get out.

Jarrod comes from the Kabi Kabi/Bundjalan tribe and has a unique style of artwork that will be displayed at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery for the NAIDOC 2019 exhibition.

The theme for his art display is 'Djamga - Messenger' and he encourages everyone to go down to the art gallery and experience what it has to offer.

"I have always loved drawings and sketching. It's a gift that God has given me that I like to use as a way to share my story, my faith and culture,” Jarrod said.

"The artwork is to have a spiritual connection and be thought provoking to prick the interest of the person viewing it and get them thinking about certain issues.”

The display has several different formats: lino prints, mounted boomerangs, three framed paperbarks and eight oil-based crayon and acrylic paintings.

Jarrod said the Gladstone art gallery was to be commended for the support it had given local Aboriginal artists.

"The art gallery has tried to build a strong connection with local indigenous artists and showcasing our history and that of the city,” he said.

Jarrod said he was thankful for the help he received when first starting out with his creative artwork.

"Darryl Branthwaite gave me an opportunity to do some trophies for the Boyne Tannum HookUp and I'm grateful for him having that bit of faith in me,” he said.

Now Jarrod is keen to continue a tradition that first started with his father Immanuel about 15 years ago.

"I was about 25 or 26 when my father first got me started onto Aboriginal art and it intrigued me watching him,” he said.

"Now I'm teaching the artwork to my two sons Immanuel and Israel so they can continue the tradition of telling stories through paintings.”

Jarrod's works will be for sale.

They will be on display until August 3. The official opening on July 8 coincides with NAIDOC Week.

The other two works on display are Maps and On the Wall.

Glen Porteous

gladstone regional art gallery gladstone regional art gallery and museum naidoc naidoc 2019 naidoc week
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

    premium_icon NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

    News It has been a busy news week in the Gladstone region - here's what you need to know to catch up on the news

    • 5th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
    First Nations raising flags for NAIDOC week

    premium_icon First Nations raising flags for NAIDOC week

    News Keeping culture alive with ensign recognition

    • 5th Jul 2019 12:30 PM
    How a Boyne business is helping people with autism

    premium_icon How a Boyne business is helping people with autism

    Business Weighted pads giving carers' relief

    WHAT'S ON: Nine things to keep you busy this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: Nine things to keep you busy this weekend

    News Looking for something to do with the family?