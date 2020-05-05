Menu
Carol Keech with her Mother's Day driveway mural
Artist finds unique way to celebrate Mother’s Day

Eilish Massie
Eilish Massie
5th May 2020 2:30 PM
CAROL Keech is bringing more brightness to her Gladstone street in the form of themed artworks on her front yard.

After painting a mural for Anzac Day, Ms Keech wanted to create something special for Mother’s Day.

Carol Keech wanted to make people happy with her Mother’s Day mural.
Ms Keech, who is also deaf, said the mural made plenty of people smile and reminded them to think of their mother.

“It makes everyone happy when they go on a walk,” Ms Keech said.

Her next mural will be for the (cancelled) Abbey Medieval Festival in July.

