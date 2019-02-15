Menu
Devastation as fire sweeps through the paddocks and structures surrounding Tabulam .
News

HEARTBREAK: 'We flogged our guts out' trying to save home

by Susanna Freymark
14th Feb 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 15th Feb 2019 6:11 AM
ARTHUR Sorrenti spent a year building his house on Chauvel Rd in Tabulam.

In a few brief minutes everything was gone, burnt to the ground by the fire that swept the region on Tuesday.

At 10am Arthur's son and mates were working on the Tabulam Bridge when they spotted flames in the distance near Arthur's property. Daniel Sorrenti, Jack Long, Mitchell Cole and Brett Burridge called the fire brigade, who already knew about the fire, and then jumped into a 4WD and headed to Plains Station Rd to help.

"We flogged our guts out," Mr Long said about battling the fire.

They used branches, buckets of water, whatever they could get their hands on to fight the flames.

They couldn't save Arthur's house though. He lost everything.

"All the personal stuff is gone," he said.

The former fire captain had no home insurance.

"I'll have to build again," he said.

They stayed until 6.30pm and managed to save a neighbour's home.

Six homes were destroyed in Tuesday's fire. On Wednesday more homes along Pretty Gully Rd were lost.

