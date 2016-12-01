Art you can eat

IMPRESSIVE: Commie's Cupcakes' Amber Comadira-Smith has been interviewed by Cakes and Sugarcraft magazine in the UK with the article appearing in the latest edition.

ZEBRA heads with pink flower crowns scattered with gold isn't generally what comes to mind when you picture cupcakes.

But for Amber Comadira-Smith it's her bread and butter.

The delicate cupcakes are creations of Amber's imagination brought to life through edible fondant, edible paper and edible glues.

A graphic designer by trade, Amber's passion for cupcake decorating grew overnight.

"When the Great Australian Bake Off aired in Australia, the first episode was cupcakes,” Amber said.

"I watched it and was literally obsessed overnight.”

Amber's gone from never having decorated a cupcake in her life to being featured in a top selling magazine in the UK, Cakes and Sugarcraft as well as Cake Magazine.

"I started doing cupcake orders for people, and recently I wanted to go in a different direction,” she said.

"The challenge is to fit something incredibly unique on a small surface, it's literally 67mm in diameter,” she said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Cake decorating classes turned into a passion and Amber plans to launch YouTube tutorials.

"People think it's just a cupcake and it's easy...I want to challenge that perception,” Amber said.

"There's more to cupcakes than what meets the eye.”

Miniature food cupcakes are Amber's niche, with her burger creation taking her four hours to make.

"I spent so much time on the tomatoes and you can't even see them,” she said.

Although they look too pretty to eat, Amber is fulfilled in watching other people eat them.

"It gives people something to talk about, that's what I love.”