Art show prize increases to prestigious $10K

A PRESTIGIOUS prize of $10,000 is up for grabs at next year's Seventeen Seventy Art Show.

Art show committee president David Allen said the committee was preparing for a very special 2020 art show as part of the Australia-wide 250th anniversary commemoration of Lt James Cook's arrival in Australia.

"The Seventeen Seventeen Art Show is planning for a two week event with progress well under way,” Mr Allen said.

"We have a first prize of $10,000 donated by Anne Best for the 2020 show and have increased prizes in all other sections.”

The annual 1770 Art Show is held each May in Agnes Water.

The show covers the categories of painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, textile, secondary and primary school.

Mr Allen said the art show was possible because of their sponsors.

"We would like to thank the Agnes Water/1770 Community Bank, Bendigo Bank, for their continued support as the major sponsor over the last three years and recommitting to a further major sponsorship agreement for the next three years,” he said.

"The secure funding has enabled the show to concentrate on improving and upgrading the event, and to connect with the regional arts community.”

Next year's event will run from May 21-31 with the award ceremony on May 22.