Art show judge honoured to take on job

NEW JOB: Geoff Head is looking forward to being the guest judge for the Gladstone Ports Corporation's Paint the Port art competition.

LOCAL artist Geoff Head will take on the role as guest judge at the Gladstone Ports Corporation 2017 Paint the Port art competition.

"I have been in the Gladstone community for over 36 years, teaching and following my own art practice,” Mr Head said.

"To have this experience acknowledged and be asked to judge this significant community art competition was an honour.”

Mr Head, with his experience as an art teacher at Gladstone State High and Over The Hill lino cuts along Goondoon St, will be joining GPC's people and community general manager Rowen Winsor, as judge for the competition.

GPC's Paint the Port competition provides amateur and professional artists from Gladstone, Rockhampton and Bundaberg regions the opportunity to present their unique portrayal of port activities or infrastructure for a chance to win cash prizes. "I look forward to seeing the artists' interpretation of the port in their submissions,” Mr Head said.

Art will displayed at the CQUniversity Gladstone Marina campus from April 12 to 21.

Winners announced on Thursday, April 13.

Online registrations open until 4pm Friday March 31. Visit gpcl.com.au/ community/paint-the-port