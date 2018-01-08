Art of selfies steal show at art gallery

99 Self Portraits is just one of the activities for kids during the Me, Myselfie and I tour at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery over the school holidays.

GLADSTONE Regional Art Gallery is continuing its school holiday program, hosting a family fun day on Saturday January 13.

The free event is run in conjunction with Queensland Art Gallery of Modern Art's Me, Myselfie and I: Kids on Tour, an annual holiday program run by the gallery.

Public programs and promotions officer Madeleine Cook, said the program is designed to give regional children the opportunity to experience city galleries.

"Each year QAGOMA have an exhibition where they gather children's materials and interactive stuff, and send those on to us,” she said.

"This exhibition looks at self-portraiture in a fun and creative, interactive and child friendly way.

"A lot of kids go to the exhibition but if you don't get the chance you can come to your local gallery and experience what's happening in the city.”

The family day will see volunteers on hand at a number of activity stations to assist children and families with activities.

"One activity is called 99 portraits where you can put yourself in any of these different costumes,” Ms Cook said.

"It teaches kids that we are not just our one identity, we are all different identities into one person.”

The fun day runs from 10am to 1pm with leftover resources available for use at the gallery the rest of the week.