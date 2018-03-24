Art Matters for group's new space

Artist Marja Shamier with CGRI President Jennifer Ryan, on the mroning of the launch of their new gallery space on Pitt Street in Gladstone.

Artist Marja Shamier with CGRI President Jennifer Ryan, on the mroning of the launch of their new gallery space on Pitt Street in Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA230318ARTG

CREATIVE Gladstone Region Inc has received a huge boost with the opening of its new gallery space in Pitt St on Friday night.

The new premise includes two gallery spaces that will be hired out or used by members to display artworks.

President Jennifer Ryan said the new gallery space would allow artists to "celebrate their own art" and said the community played a vital role in getting the space up and running.

"The thing that has really astounded me is the amount of people who might walk in and say 'maybe we can help you out'," she said.

"They end up giving a big donation or being a big helper manning the gallery when it's open.

"We don't know them, they just say they'd like to help."

The art group also has a new name and new logo.

Ms Ryan said the name change was wholly agreed upon and endorsed by members of the group at its last general meeting.

"Creative Gladstone Region Inc is our incorporated body name but to celebrate the move I proposed we used ARTmatters at Creative Gladstone," she said.

"It lets people know more about the group from our name.

"We did a new logo as well, our secretary designed it and I created it."

The group will run workshops on Tuesdays and Wednesday evenings at its new base.

Ms Ryan said she was hoping to attract all types of artists, including knitters, mosaic artists and sculptors.

Group membership is open to any person of any skill level.

Gladstone woman Marja Shamier is an artist with the group and said she started from "nowhere".

She said she's looking forward to continuing in the new space.

"This is wonderful, I absolutely love this place," Ms Shamier said.

"All the people are beautiful, you can just come in and paint and enjoy yourself and have a chat.

"Everyone helps each other which is great and nobody puts anybody down because everyone is a different type of artist.

"They make you feel special."

For membership info go to creativegladstone.org.au