Art inspires next generation of kids

DAILY REMINDER: Artist Brett Hatshorn with totem poles installed in front of C&K Childcare, Clinton.

NEW indigenous artwork has been finished at Gladstone's C&K Childcare Clinton - a testament to Gladstone Region's indigenous culture.

Standing proudly at the entrance, three totem poles have been painted by local indigenous artist Brett 'Starrie' Hartshorn who also painted a number of artworks inside the centre.

The long-term project was launched with the help of a $1100 NAIDOC grant, with the rest of the money coming from the childcare's fundraising.

The project has been in action since February.

Centre director Teresa-Anne Taylor said she wanted to create a landmark icon at the centre while embracing local indigenous tribes of the Gladstone Region.

"C&K has a history of commitment to reconciliation with more than a century of working in the early childhood education and care sector," she said.

"The poles remind us, the children and the community every day of the beauty and relevance in this Aboriginal art piece and respect for their culture.

"The learning journey continues for this young generation we are teaching now to ensure a positive, respectful future of all people."

The artwork also stands proud as a sign of community co-operation, with paint donated by Paint Place, installation by Barry Huth Building Services and planks to reach the tops of the poles provided by TotalSpan.