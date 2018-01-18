Art competition finalists to be announced on Australia Day

LOOK AT ME: Damon West and Deklan Cook work on their 'Me, Myselfie and I' activity at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum.

THERE was a fantastic response to the Kids on Tour program at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum, last Saturday, with nearly 100 visitors taking up the opportunity.

Hosted in conjunction with Me, Myselfie and I at Queensland Art Gallery's Gallery of Modern Art Children's Art Centre until April 22, the free Kids on Tour activities will remain available at the gallery and museum, while supplies last, until this Saturday.

Featuring a series of international artist designed, hands-on activities, developed by QAGOMA, young visitors are invited to explore representations of the self and consider different ways of creating their own portraits.

Extending the idea of self-portraiture, the activities encourage a richer understanding and expression of emotions, personality, memories and experiences.

The Kids on Tour program is offered to regional Queensland communities through the Gallery's regional services department.

They have been working in collaboration with Angela Tiatia (New Zealand / Australia), Ayaz Jokhio (Pakistan) and Wit Pimkanchanapong (Thailand).

IN an overwhelming response to the call for entries, the 2018 Celebrate Australia Primary School Art Competition received almost 400 amazing submissions.

Sixty finalist entries are now exhibited at the Leo Zussino Building, CQUniversity Gladstone Campus until Tuesday, before travelling to the Tondoon Botanic Gardens Visitors Centre Gallery, from next Thursday.

Join Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett, during Gladstone Regional Council's Australia Day event from 8am to 12pm, next Friday, January 26, at the gardens, for the announcement of the winners.

As a memento of the occasion, council will be giving away commemorative postcards featuring the six prize-winning Celebrate Australia entries, available during the event while stocks last.

Fourteen selected finalists will make their way to Saiki City, Japan, for display.

Showcase

FROM 6pm this evening, at the GECC, the SUNfest finale event will include the world premiere of the short films created during the Stop Motion Animation three -day workshop.