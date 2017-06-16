PICTURES: Investigation into Gladstone school bus blaze, arson suspected

A bus set on fire last night at Gladstone State High School is being investigated for suspected arson

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are currently at the scene of last night's bus blaze which is currently under investigation for suspected arson.

The once-white mini school bus is now stained charcoal black and looks more like a skeleton than a vehicle that used to transport children to and from school safely.

Gladstone police and fire crews are currently at Gladstone State High School where last night's blaze took place and have established a crime scene.

Police tape has been put up enclosing the charred vehicle in the school's car park.

UNKNOWN offenders set a 22-seat bus on fire late last night at the Gladstone State High School.

The suspected arson was reported to Gladstone Fire Service at approximately 11:15pm after which police were notified of the blaze.

Four police crews arrived on scene at the school at about 11:20pm and attended the scene until the bus fire was extinguished by firies at 11:37pm.

Queensland Department of Education media services spokesman said "thankfully it was a pretty minor fire ... on the mini-bus."

One male has been questioned in regards to the incident, said a Gladstone Police Station spokesman, however no charges have been laid.

An investigation into the suspected arson is now underway and police are asking anyone with any information to please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Updates to come.