A man accused of arson has appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court.
Crime

Arson case mentioned in court

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
23rd Feb 2021 4:00 PM
A man accused of deliberately setting fire to a house had his matter mentioned in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Daniel Joseph Sutton, 35, has been charged with arson and serious assault/resist/obstruct police officer/person acting in aid of a police officer.

In court on Tuesday, Mr Sutton was not required to enter a plea.

Emergency services were alerted to a blaze at 10.16am on December 26 on Sybil Court at Calliope.

At the time, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said when Calliope RFS arrived at the scene the brick home was “well involved in flames”.

In court, defence lawyer Christine Delaney requested a brief of evidence relating to the arson charge.

The matter was relisted for mention again on April 13.

Due to the nature of the charge the matter will proceed by committal to a higher court.

Mr Sutton remains on bail.

arson case arson charges gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

