Energy giant ready for major expansion of Qld gas project

8th May 2017 3:55 PM

THE much-maligned domestic gas market is set for a boost after Arrow Energy announced they would undertake engineering design for a major expansion of one of their Tipton gas project.

The project is 30km west of Dalby in the Surat Basin.

Minister for Natural Resources and Mines, Dr Anthony Lynham confirmed the assessment process was under way while in Moranbah yesterday.
Minister for Natural Resources and Mines, Dr Anthony Lynham confirmed the assessment process was under way while in Moranbah yesterday. Jacob Miley

Minister for State Development and Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Anthony Lynham said the plans would deliver timely gas to the domestic market, with a looming east coast supply.

"Arrow is looking at 90 news wells initially and another 180 wells over the next 25 years," he said.

"This next engineering phase that Arrow has announced will inform a final investment decision that could take production capacity to more than 80 terrajoules a day."

APPEA, the gas industry's peak body welcomed the announcement. Queensland Director Rhys Turner said it showed Queensland operators continued to do the "heavy lifting".

