'Arrogant': Union lashes out against NRG bosses

A UNION has slammed NRG's decision to release a draft of its EBA for a ballot vote, claiming the proposed agreement would put job security at risk.

The Services Union claims NRG management is offering in its EBA a 0% payrise, increases to the number of contractors and changes that will reduce job security.

The ballot announcement follows six months of negotiations between unions and NRG management over the new agreement.

Secretary Neil Henderson said he's had a "gutful" of NRG's approach to bargaining.

"We were in the middle of negotiations and NRG management did agree to consider and provide feedback on proposed clauses which had been tabled," Mr Henderson said.

"However, they reneged on this promise and just put out their own draft EBA for employees to vote on."

The Electrical Trade Union and Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union have also criticised NRG for its draft EBA.

Mr Henderson highlighted the new EBA could further heighten Gladstone's unemployment rate, already at 5.7%.

"A zero per cent (0%) wage increase is arrogant enough, but NRG's relentless pursuit of destroying job security and the desperate quest for a more contracted workforce is a total slap in the face for the people of Gladstone," Mr Henderson said.

He said the union would continue to pursue a fair EBA for NRG workers.

How each side views the proposed agreement:

NRG claim they are offering:

No changes to existing wages, hours, leave, superannuation

No changes to other benefits for existing employees

Maintaining all award protections such as consultation and redundancy provisions

What The Services Union claims NRG is proposing:

0% pay rise this year;

Followed by three 1.5% pay rises;

Reduced ability for you to earn overtime;

Reduced consultation and job security;

Under-cut current Award protections;

Easier use of contractors;

Reduced redundancy conditions for future employees (to reduce job security); and

Replace competencies AFTER the EBA with a whole new pay structure that they decide.