‘Arrogant’: Disqualified driver sentenced to prison

A Mount Larcom man has been sentenced to a period of imprisonment for disqualified driving. Picture: Zak Simmonds

A MOUNT LARCOM man with a notorious history of disqualified and unlicensed driving has been sentenced to a term of imprisonment following his latest drive.

At the time, William Joseph Edgar was on a suspended jail sentence.

Edgar was caught driving on April 28 at Miriam Vale on the Bruce Highway following a two year court ordered disqualification on December 3, 2018.

He pleaded guilty to the offence in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 25.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins told the court Edgar had eight previous unlicensed or disqualified driving offences in his history.

Defence lawyer Brad Krebs said on this instance, Edgar’s partner had asked him to drive her to an orthodontic appointment in Hervey Bay as she was unable to drive herself.

Mr Krebs said it was “foolish” for Edgar to agree to the drive and he was intercepted on the way down.

He asked the court to consider there were no other offences arising out of the circumstances.

He accepted his client had unflattering traffic and criminal histories.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said he had a real problem with disqualified drivers.

“These disqualified drivers do pose a significant problem to other road users,” Mr Manthey said.

Edgar was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with parole release after one month.

He was disqualified from driving for two years.

