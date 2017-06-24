Arrival of NDIS, community called to act on 'social responsibility'

THE GLADSTONE community got an insight into the new National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) yesterday morning.

A range of guests came together for an early breakfast hosted by the Gladstone Community Linking Agency (GCLA) to find out about the scheme and to launch the group's new social enterprise, Incredible Edibles.

The new catering service, which employs local people with disabilities, hosted the event. kept attendees in full supply of hand-crafted brekky delights.

Guest speaker Peter Rowe shed light on the NDIS's coming arrival and the call to community responsibility it represents.

"It's about taking social responsibility to a new level and creating inclusive and diverse communities where the focus is on value ... valuing the individual and the community," Mr Rowe said.

"We are all responsible in ensuring those who are most vulnerable in our community are supported ... and I don't mean giving them a token or a job but valued positions and opportunities that showcase their gifts."

GCLA board member Josh Ariens said about 2200 people living in Gladstone have a disability.

"Moving from a funded organisation to a business means our collective and social enterprises are seeking more opportunities in the community," he said.

"[So] today is about extending an invitation to them.

"We want to take up our social responsibility to ensure our region benefits when NDIS comes to Gladstone in November."

The NDIS has been called the biggest social reform Australia has seen since Medicare.

GCLA Manager of Operations Laurie Ellis said its implementation in Gladstone will triple the number of people with disabilities who can access support.

"This huge expansion means GCLA will be able to support more than the 200 we support now," he said.

"The NDIS is offering employment in a way it hasn't been offered before ... and so we are recruiting people you wouldn't traditionally find in support services."

Mr Ariens supported the idea, saying "we are all about supporting achievement, which, it's important to know, can be facilitated in multiple ways.”

During his moving speech Mr Rowe, who has Down Syndrome, expressed his passion for advocating and inspiring others, regardless of their abilities, encouraging others to find their voice and share their story.

Though his love for words is strong, Mr Rowe confessed he wasn't able to communicate the way he wanted to for 30 years.

"I was introduced to facilitated communication and it saved my life," he said.

"I was able to share the good and the bad ... and I was finally able to tell my mum and dad that I loved them.

"I am an exhibiting artist, a published author, an illustrator and a public speaker, and I just happen to have Down Syndrome. But I am not Down Syndrome."

Mr Rowe emphasised the detrimental effect of society's attitude toward people with disabilities. and challenged every person in the room to ask themselves about their perception of what people with disabilities could do.

"Society says people like me aren't meant to be successful, well lets change that and shake it up!" he said.

"We need to choose to look beyond the person and rather see their value.

"I will never will be defined or labelled. The disability I have is not who I am ... And when we remove labels and judgment anything is possible."