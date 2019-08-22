ARRESTED: Teen to face court over several charges

CRIME WAVE: Police have arrested a 15-year-old male who will face Gladstone Children's Court.

A FIFTEEN-year-old male is facing several charges after being arrested about 11am yesterday in South Gladstone.

Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher said the youth was charged with a number of offences including: unlawful use of a motor vehicle, arson, enter dwelling and commit an indictable offence, enter premise and commit an indictable offence and stealing.

He was held in custody overnight and is expected to appear before Gladstone Children's Court today.

Sgt Butcher said police had been searching for the boy for about three weeks.

He said the alleged offender could be charged in relation to more than 50 offences.

Police believed there could be seven alleged offenders involved in a recent six-week spike in property crime around the Gladstone Region.

Sgt Butcher said there were more than 35 victims during that time.

"A lot of people have been impacted,” Sgt Butcher said.

He said police started an operation in response to the crime wave.

"Because of the large amount of property theft, we've had an operation to culminate all the evidence,” Sgt Butcher said.

"We created an operation name for it and as a result ... we have got seven juvenile offenders.”