Daryl McLennan has been arrested.
Crime

ARRESTED: Jail breaker back behind bars

by SAM FLANAGAN
23rd Jun 2020 10:55 AM
Police have arrested the inmate who escaped the Townsville Correctional Centre yesterday morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman said McLennan was arrested overnight at an address in Pimlico and was charged with escaping lawful custody.

Police were notified Daryl McLennan had absconded from the male farm around 4.30am yesterday.

McLennan is serving four years and eight months for enter dwelling without violence or threats.

He is due to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as ARRESTED: Jail breaker back behind bars

