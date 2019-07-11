Menu
A Gladstone man failed to go to court.
Arrest warrant for central Queensland man

Sherele Moody
11th Jul 2019 4:14 PM | Updated: 4:14 PM
A SUPREME Court justice was forced to issue a warrant for the arrest of a Gladstone man on Thursday.

Ryan Keith Bailey was expected to be sentenced in Brisbane Supreme Court on a raft of offences.

He was listed to appear on seven charges including two of drug possession and other similar offences.

However, he failed to show up, with his legal team submitting a note from a doctor to Justice Soraya Ryan.

Justice Ryan questioned the validity of the note and said it was not an excuse for Mr Bailey to fail to appear.

His barrister said he was spoken to the day before and knew he had to attend but could not proffer any other explanation.

Justice Ryan issued a warrant for Mr Bailey's arrest.　 - NewsRegional

