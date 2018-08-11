Aron's no goose when it comes to Ekka fun

Aron Franks, 12, won a scholarship to spend four days at the 2018 Ekka.

Aron Franks, 12, won a scholarship to spend four days at the 2018 Ekka. Sherele Moody

ARON Franks won't be ducking out of the Ekka in a hurry after winning a scholarship to work behind the scenes in the poultry pavilion.

The 12-year-old from Gladstone is using his experience at the Ekka to further his passion for chicken breeding.

"I'm helping with the poultry,” he said.

"I breed and show my own birds but I've never brought any to the Ekka competition.”

Aron and one youngster from each state and territory have been given the chance to spend four days at the show, with all accommodation and other costs covered.

The Bush to City youth scholarships further each participants' knowledge of poultry by having them take part in stewarding duties, including feeding and watering the birds.

The youngsters also attend workshops, observe judging and - most importantly - have fun.

- NewsRegional