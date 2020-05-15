Arnott’s transforms iconic Tim Tam biscuit

Arnott’s have given us another (mouth-watering) reason to continue our love of baking in isolation – three words: Tim Tam brownies.

Arnott’s have given us another (mouth-watering) reason to continue our love of baking in isolation – three words: Tim Tam brownies.

Whoever said life in lockdown is boring hasn't tried making this mouth-watering Tim Tam brownie recipe.

Just in time for World Baking Day this Sunday (even though everyday is baking day) the biscuit company has released its Salted Almond Tim Tam Brownie recipe. It's next level Tim Tams - like you have never tasted before - and don't worry, the recipe has been adapted to make it easier for home cooks.

Mmm Tim Tams. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

Last week, the company also revealed how bakers can whip up the brand's Iced VoVo recipe

This latest recipe from Arnott's master baker Vanessa Horton is a perfectly indulgent homemade treat for the Tim Tam tragics whose love for the biscuit is up there, but their baking skills maybe not so much.

If you have 45 minutes to spare, which let's be honest, for something like this you probably do, then you are in for some exciting iso baking.

"The response to the Big Recipe Release has been amazing, and many people have been asking us for Tim Tam. While the biscuit itself is advanced-level baking, this brownie recipe is an easy and delicious way to make a treat using Australia's favourite chocolate biscuit," Ms Horton said.

But what about Salted Almond Tim Tam Brownies? Picture: Supplied

Arnott's previously said the decision to release its top secret recipes is in response to social distancing regulations fuelling a 300 per cent spike in baking-related Google searches.

On average, an Aussie household has stockpiled enough flour to last 65 days, and the volume of sugar purchases has increased by 65 per cent.

Every week Arnott's will unveil a new recipe for one of its biscuits, with further surprises in store for Australians.

ARNOTT'S TIM TAM BROWNIES

Makes approximately 16 serves

Ingredients

120g dark chocolate, chopped

120g butter

1½ cups (400g) caster sugar

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup (120g) plain flour

1 tbs cocoa powder

½ tsp baking powder

1 x (200g) packet of Arnott's original Tim Tam, roughly chopped

½ cup almonds, roughly chopped

½ tsp sea salt flakes

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180C/160C fan-forced. Grease a 20x20cm square cake tin. Line with baking paper.

2. Put chocolate and butter in a medium saucepan over low heat, stir until melted and smooth. Cool slightly.

3. Stir sugar into chocolate mixture; add eggs, one at a time, stirring well after each addition. Stir in vanilla.

4. Combine flour, cocoa powder and baking powder in a small bowl. Add flour mixture to chocolate mixture.

5. Stir until just combined. Stir through Tim Tam. Pour batter into prepared tin. Spreading evenly, sprinkle with almonds and sea salt flakes.

6. Bake for 30 minutes or until firm. Set aside to cool completely. Cut into pieces and serve.

Meanwhile, keen bakers have taken to Instagram to share their versions of the Iced VoVo recipe after the recipe was released in time for Mother's Day - and Arnott's was very impressed.

Originally published as Arnott's transforms iconic Tim Tam biscuit