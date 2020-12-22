Arnott’s release best Shapes flavours yet

The people have spoken and Arnott's has listened.

Shapes lovers will be pleased to know that the biscuit company has created three new flavours, inspired by the people of Australia.

They are Triple Cheese Toastie, Sizzling Steak and Onion, and Double Cheeseburger, and we can't wait to get our hands on them.

"We know people love the taste of a steak sandwich, a burger or a toastie, so this range provides the perfect snacking solution with a flavour hit they love," an Arnott's spokesperson said.

The Triple Cheese Toastie flavour.

Arnott's marketing manager Shannon Wright said the range was inspired by consumer research which revealed snackers were looking for fun flavours that were easy to consume on-the-go or in between meals.

"When asked what kind of new flavours Australians were looking for in their snacks, 53 per cent said comfort foods were on their list."

The Sizzling Steak & Onion flavour.

Triple Cheese Toastie: Think cheddar, mozzarella and parmesan, all combined into one biscuit. The flavour begins with melted butter and mild cheddar notes, followed by a salty parmesan flavour with a slight toasted cheese taste.

Sizzling Steak and Onion: This flavour includes a balance of salty steak and smokiness, followed by a subtle sweetness of caramelised onion.

Double Cheeseburger: It has notes of creamy melted cheese and grilled beef, combined with onion, bread, and mustard sauce.

And the Double Cheeseburger flavour.

The new flavours will cost $3.20 and will be available in early January.

The Triple Cheese Toastie will be available at national retailers, while the Sizzling Steak and Onion will be exclusive to Woolworths and the Double Cheeseburger exclusive to Coles and independent grocery stores.

