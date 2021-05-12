Arnott’s epic twist on cult doughnut

The biscuit makers have teamed up with a well-known doughnut brand to release five new biscuits – and fans are already raving about them.

Get ready for this combo, because it's pretty epic.

Arnott's have teamed up with Kripsy Kreme to release five totally new teevee doughnut-inspired flavours.

The epic snacking collaboration hit shelves on Wednesday and fans are already raving about it on social media.

Arnott’s joined forces with Kripsy Kreme to create new doughnut-inspired range. Picture: Supplied

The mini doughnut-shaped biscuits come in the following flavours - Original Glazed, Caramel Delight, Choc Iced, Kookies & Kream and Strawberry Sprinkle.

The mouth-watering range quite literally breaks the teevee snacks mould, well that's according to the biscuit makers.

A TikTok user has already trialled the flavours, with original Glazed her favourite.

She said Carmel Delight was less sweet compared to the other flavours.

"TeeVee snacks are a classic, well-loved Australian biscuit and we're thrilled to partner with Krispy Kreme to add a new twist to this iconic treat," Krishma Sood, Arnott's brand manager said.

"With a range inspired by some of Australia's most popular doughnuts, this new generation of 'dough-suits' is the collaboration teevee snacks fans have been waiting for."

One excited foodie, who goes by the handle 'eatwithmeidi' took to TikTok to review some of the flavours branding Original Glazed as her favourite.

"Too sweet for my liking but flavour-wise it's good," she said about the Kookies and Kreme flavour and as for Caramel Delight, she said it is "less sweet compared to the other two".

Another TikTok user was impressed by the Kookies and Kreme, saying it had a lot more chocolate than he thought but overall it was "very nice".

Another TikTok user also tasted all the flavours and was impressed by the Kookies and Kreme flavour.

It's not the first time Arnott's and Krispy Kreme have worked together - in April, the doughnut makers released a chocolate glazed doughnut that was topped with an entire Arnott's Mint Slice biscuit.

The new doughnut-inspired teevee snacks hit shelves in the biscuit aisle at most major grocery stores from May 12.

Originally published as Arnott's epic twist on cult doughnut