Arnold: Longer A-League season needed

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold says the evolution of Riley McGree since his departure from the A-League is an example of why a longer domestic season is needed.

McGree, 22, is in line for a Socceroos debut in Friday morning’s World Cup qualifier against Kuwait.

After a stellar 2019-20 A-League campaign for Adelaide United, McGree signed for American MLS club-in-waiting Charlotte, who immediately loaned him to English Championship side Birmingham City.

While McGree did not make as many first-team appearances as he would have liked in an up-and-down season, Arnold said the midfielder was a “completely different footballer” than the player who left Adelaide in October.

“Riley McGree’s now a different specimen as a footballer – his body’s changed,” Arnold said from Kuwait.

“That’s down to the amount of games he’s played in the championship, and playing for 10 months of the year, not six months.

“In Australia we don’t play enough football.”

Former Sydney FC coach Arnold said the current 26-round regular A-League season was “six or seven games too short”.

“If there’s 12 teams, three times 11 is 33 rounds, plus the finals series, plus the FFA Cup, all of a sudden you’re getting up to around 40 games, and we’re getting closer to the players playing overseas instead of not training and having long off seasons,” he said.

Having been among the first arrivals in camp, McGree should at least be on the bench against Kuwait, with his play-making ability handy in a squad minus key pair Aaron Mooy and Tom Rogic.

“You’re probably pretty close when you talk about the early arrivals because they’ve been here longer and we’ve been able to do more training sessions with them,” Arnold said when asked about his starting XI.

“The players that arrived early are in great shape (and) they’ve acclimatised exceptionally well.”

Also among those early into camp were Trent Sainsbury, Mat Ryan, Mathew Leckie, Apostolos Giannou, Harry Souttar, Brandon Borrello, James Holland, Ajdin Hrustic and the uncapped Fran Karacic.

Arnold confirmed Croatia-born right-back Karacic, who plays for Italian second division club Brescia, would start against Kuwait.

“He’s impressed me enormously, so it’ll be great to see him on the pitch on (Friday morning),” said the Socceroos coach, who has also been pleased with the form of attacking midfielder Hrustic.

Arnold is yet to announce who will captain the Socceroos but hasn’t ruled out rotating the leadership role during the condensed four-match run of qualifiers that also includes games against Chinese Taipei, Nepal and Jordan.

Friday morning’s match will be the Socceroos’ first game since their 1-0 away win over Jordan on November 14, 2019.

“Just to get back on the pitch and get back to what I love doing because I’m a coach who loves being on the pitch, I love helping players and working on game plans and the expecting to win … it’s been fantastic,” Arnold said.

“When you talk to the boys here, they’ve missed it even more than us. They can’t wait to put on that jersey and do Australia proud.”

Possible Socceroos line-up: Mat Ryan, Fran Karacic, Trent Sainsbury, Harry Souttar, Aziz Behich, James Holland, Jackson Irvine, Mathew Leckie, Ajdin Hrustic, Martin Boyle, Apostolos Giannou.

Match details:

Australia v Kuwait

Friday, 5am (AEST)

Jaber Al-Hamad Stadium, Kuwait City, Kuwait.

Broadcast: Live on Fox Sports, Kayo Sports, ABC TV, and My Football Live App.

Originally published as Arnold: Longer A-League season needed