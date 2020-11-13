Sam Armytage's mum farewelled

Sunrise host Samantha Armytage broke down as she farewelled her mother this morning at an emotional funeral service following her death last week.

Sunrise host Samantha Armytage said goodbye to her mother Elizabeth 'Libby' Armytage on Friday morning at St Michael's Cathedral in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, following her death, aged 68, last week.

Armytage, 44, broke down in tears when she delivered an emotional eulogy, as theDaily Mail Australia reports.

The television host delivered an uplifting speech to honour her mother, at times recounting humorous moments and her happy childhood growing up at Bolaro Station, Adaminaby.

Samantha Armytage and her late mother Libby.

"Mum used to say often, you're only as happy as your unhappiest child. She knew we had all finally found happiness, and so she left," she said.

"She'll be redecorating heaven, and making it tasteful," Sam added. "She'll be hanging out with her beloved dad and Pippy the dog. I like to think of her now as our Guardian angel."

"We're all a bit lost. I'm not sure you knew how much of an anchor you were to all of us. Thank you, we love you, and we'll miss you."

Ms Armytage was supported by her fiancé Richard Lavender throughout the service.

In attendance was Libby's mother Dorothy, her father Mac and younger brother Charlie and Sunrise executive producer Michael Pell

Ms Armytage's sister Georgie attended the funeral via video call from London, and also gave an emotional speech.

The Sunrise host delivered an emotional eulogy at her mother’s funeral on Friday.

The service was live-streamed for guests who could not attend due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, Sunrise hosts Matt Doran and Monique Wright paid tribute to Libby during their show on Friday, standing in for Ms Armytage and co-host David 'Kochie' Koch as they attended the funeral.

"Extremely sad news of a much-loved member of the Sunrise family. Some of you may have already heard that Sam's mum Elizabeth 'Libby' Armytage passed away last week," Mr Doran said.

"Libby had a long battle with an auto-immune disease that affected her heart. Sam says her mum fought bravely, but in the end her big loving heart just couldn't do it anymore."

Ms Wright continued: "Sam says her mum was wonderful, kind, loving, loyal, funny and formidable. Her death leaves a huge and irreparable hole."

Ms Armytage announced the tragic news in an emotional Instagram post on Saturday.

"Last Tuesday afternoon, a little while after the Melbourne Cup was run, our beautiful mumma passed away, just 10 days before her 69th birthday," she wrote.

"She had fought bravely for a long time and suffered a lot, but finally her big-loving heart just couldn't do it anymore.

"Mums are the centre of a family and losing ours has thrown us all in a spin and left a huge, irreparable hole in each of our hearts," she continued.

"We are very, very sad. She was wonderful; kind, loving, loyal, wildly wicked, funny & formidable."

In August, Ms Armytage revealed in an Instagram post that her mum had been "gravely ill for a while".

In the same post in August, she revealed that her dad had recently had a stroke.

"He's a tough old buggar & he's in rehab, frustrated but determined," she wrote. "And giving plenty of cheek to his long-suffering, wonderful nurses."

She ended the post by writing: "To anyone out there with loved ones in the hospital right now or anyone out there near your parents right now, give them a hug for me. Now, can 2020 just p*ss off already."

Originally published as Armytage breaks down at mum's funeral