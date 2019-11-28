Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Army’s final salute to their old mate Ridgleigh Blue

by Shiloh Payne
28th Nov 2019 11:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THE Australian Army has said goodbye to a good boy, with their beloved blue heeler mascot retiring.

More than 600 soldiers from the 6th Battalion Royal Australian Regiment yesterday bid farewell to Sergeant Ridgleigh Blue III who had been in the service for nine years.

Private Ridgleigh Blue III passes on some wisdom to his replacement Private Ridgleigh Blue IV. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Private Ridgleigh Blue III passes on some wisdom to his replacement Private Ridgleigh Blue IV. Picture: Liam Kidston.

Major Bob Varcoe, the Batallion's second in command, said it was sad to see Blue go.

"But it would be unfair to keep him, he's getting on," Major Varcoe said. Blue, who will retire to a farm in South Australia, left big paw prints to fill, with two-month-old puppy Private Ridgley Blue IV enlisted into the mascot position.

Private Jarred Little with Private Ridgleigh Blue IV, and Private Lee Larbalestier with Sergeant Ridgleigh Blue III. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Private Jarred Little with Private Ridgleigh Blue IV, and Private Lee Larbalestier with Sergeant Ridgleigh Blue III. Picture: Liam Kidston.

The new recruit is expected to undergo behaviour training.

"It's great having a puppy around," Major Varcoe said.

australian army blue heeeler funeral mascot memorial sergeant ridgleigh blue iii

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Breathtaking’ Clinton home hits market for $599K

        premium_icon ‘Breathtaking’ Clinton home hits market for $599K

        News AN AWARD-winning Clinton home has just hit the market for $599,000. The property at 170 J Hickey Ave home was built by CCF homes and was listed for sale by RE/MAX...

        Share Aussie Christmas sparkle to win $1000

        Share Aussie Christmas sparkle to win $1000

        News THERE’S a special group of Australians keeping the magic of Christmas alive each...

        • 28th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Triple J Unearthed band to play at Crow St

        premium_icon Triple J Unearthed band to play at Crow St

        News THE LAST time Triple J Unearthed band LightViolet toured in Gladstone, the boys...