Army reservist has new challenges ahead

POSITIVITY: Major Dahlheimer said in the army "you're always looking for ways to improve yourself”. Mike Richards GLA011217ARMY
Julia Bartrim
HE'S clocked up 30 years with the army reserves, helping out with natural disasters across Queensland and he says he's seen the army change in that time.

Major Edward Dahlheimer is getting ready to leave his post in Gladstone to spend three years training captains to be majors at the University of Queensland in Brisbane.

He joined the army reserves in Rockhampton when he was just 18 years old and said the reserves had given him new skills and helped him to make many long-lasting friends.

But Major Dahlheimer said the organisation had changed over time too.

"It's the way we think about our enemy, now," he said.

"We used to have the enemy as this dumb, blank nobody.

"Now the whole defence force has changed its way of thinking. We will always be fighting someone that's a thinking, rational human being."

Major Dahlheimer said the army had changed for the better in terms of regular army's attitude to the reserves.

"When I joined up it was an us and them situation," he said. "But now the army and reserves are more integrated. The regular army come in and sees how enthusiastic reserves are."

Topics:  army army reserves

Gladstone Observer
