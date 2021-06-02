Army quizzed over British concerns

Australian Army ​officials have been questioned about a troubled battle management program during senate estimates.

Defence bosses say they haven not been approached by a key Australian ally over why it ripped billion-dollar Israeli military technology from its army equipment.

The British Army late last year is reported to have sought a briefing from its Australian counterpart over concerns about the technology, which it is also deploying, according to the ABC.

Appearing at senate estimates on Wednesday, Chief of Army Richard Burr and Major General Simon Stuart said they had not been approached by their British colleagues.

“It’s in the public arena that the British Army approached Australian colleagues to discuss risks associated with this system, and I’m asking did that happen?” Labor senator Penny Wong asked.

“Not at my level,” Lieutenant General Burr replied.



General Burr and General Stuart also said no one who reported to them relayed that the British had such concerns.



The army bosses were quizzed about Australia’s tactical $1.4 billion battle management system produced by Elbit Systems of Australia.

The digital Israeli technology provides a digital system aimed at enhancing the army’s combat capability but was recently removed from army equipment.

General Burr said the system was paused because of failure to gain accreditation for its latest version of software.

“There are a range of architecture and controls that we assessed were not there,” he said.

“We’ve gone back to the organisation with that information, and we are awaiting their update relevant to that.”



An upgraded software was to replace current version, but its rollout has been delayed, requiring an interim solution to be put in place.

“I am obliged to have in place a system to enable operational capability, and hence the need to pause the use of the current system, withdraw it from our equipment so that we can put an interim solution in place until we confirm what the way ahead is,” General Burr told the hearing.



