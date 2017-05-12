Gladstone Salvos on the front line with 'have-nots'

Jarrod Wayman and Kay Ford from The Salvation Army are looking for volunteers to door knock for the Red Shield Appeal.

ONE hundred - that's how many people The Salvation Army in Gladstone helps each week.

The numbers show the sheer amount of people and families struggling to make ends meet at the moment.

Lieutenant Kay Ford said increasing financial hardship was what they were seeing the most, especially with increasing job losses.

"We're starting to hear that rents are starting go back up," she said.

"As much as many people moved here for affordable housing, that's not going to be the case forever.

"People are already suffering with limited income and just going forward, it's only going to get harder."

Lt Ford said job prospects in the Gladstone region were "limited".

"I can't really see that changing any time soon," she said.

"Anything that does come up, seems to have quite limited positions available."

To help those struggling in the community, the Gladstone group has a number of services.

"We can give people some food to help them right now, then we try and work with some financial assistance to get them more established," Ltn Kay said.

In a sign of the serious issues people are facing, the Gladstone branch of the Salvos, has just brought in a case worker.

Lt Ford said the case worker would address people's individual issues using a more tailored approach.

"We've wanted that person for a while," she said.

"Our case worker for the Salvation Army is the first non-government funded case worker outside of south-east Queensland."

Lt Ford said two years ago they probably saw 60 people a week, and now it had risen to about 100.

According to the group, the gap between the "haves" and "have-nots" is getting bigger in Gladstone.

The Salvation Army desperately needs your help, through their Red Shield Appeal, to keep providing to those who need it most.

Lt Ford is asking for people or community groups to doorknock to help raise money for the group.

She is also urging people to give where they can.

The Salvos are hoping to mobilise 60,000 people throughout Australia to raise $8 million during the doorknock weekend on May 27-28.