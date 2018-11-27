Army cadet unit marches out in style

THE Gladstone 124 Army Cadet Unit marched out with style on Saturday to end a long, successful year of training and adventurous activities.

With proud family members watching on, the 30-strong cadet contingent put on a drill display and helped keep the Anzac tradition alive.

There was a reviewing of the cadets by patron ex-Vietnam veteran Paul Howkins, who served with 4 RAR, 11 Training Group and the local cadet unit.

Mr Howkins was pleased to see how the cadets had progressed over the year, from the greenest recruit to experienced ones.

"It's been a bloody tremendous year training them and well done to them all,” Mr Howkins said.

"They have improved greatly to really excel and it's looking good for next year.”

During the parade ceremony, Mr Howkins gave out trophies to cadets who stood out during the year.

"With these trophies, the cadets decided for themselves who was to win,” Mr Howkins said.

After the parade ceremonial duties were concluded, there was a dining-in night where the cadets were shown the etiquette of a mess dinner.

Unit commander Captain Doug Johnson said it was a great way to showcase some of the cadet's training and skills to their parents.

"We are very grateful for the support of the parents to bring their children here every week,” Capt Johnson said.

"124 ACU numbers are looking really good but we want to increase our unit size next year with more cadets.”

The year is not over for some of the cadets, with a leadership training camp at Townsville to be held in early December.