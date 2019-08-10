Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A vicious brawl has broken out in Oakleigh overnight. Picture: Bill Hearne
A vicious brawl has broken out in Oakleigh overnight. Picture: Bill Hearne
Crime

Armed youths hit with capsicum spray after assault, brawl

by Aneeka Simonis
10th Aug 2019 1:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VICIOUS brawl involving armed youths broke out at a popular Oakleigh hub overnight.

Police received reports a man has been assaulted at Warrawee Park, near the train station, about 10.20pm.

Officers searched for the victim but instead found a large group of youths, who were moved from the area.

Less than 30 minutes later, a 29-year-old Oakleigh East man was assaulted at Eaton Mall, a popular restaurant strip.

He suffered cuts and bruises to the face.

 

A man was assaulted at Eaton Mall, a popular restaurant strip in Oakleigh. Picture: Josie Hayden
A man was assaulted at Eaton Mall, a popular restaurant strip in Oakleigh. Picture: Josie Hayden

 

Police collected details of the group at the scene and escorted them to the train station to avoid further clashes.

Did you witness the incident? Email aneeka.simonis@news.com.au

But another fight broke out, forcing police to use capsicum spray on two teens.

A 17-year-old boy received a penalty notice for riotous behaviour.

The other boy, 19, was interviewed for riotous behaviour and possess controlled weapon.

Police also interviewed a 16-year-old boy for a weapon offence and a 15-year-old was arrested for an unrelated theft offence.

aneeka.simonis@news.com.au

@AneekaSimonis

More Stories

armed in public melbourne teenagers

Top Stories

    'Sexy sport': Athlete to compete at pole dance final

    premium_icon 'Sexy sport': Athlete to compete at pole dance final

    News Gladstone's Khilea De Koda has abs of steel and great upper body strength - but she didn't gain it from going to the gym.

    • 10th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
    Time running out to register for 10th Botanic to Bridge

    premium_icon Time running out to register for 10th Botanic to Bridge

    News Businesses urged to get decked out in their corporate colours.

    New trading process on the horizon for commodities

    premium_icon New trading process on the horizon for commodities

    News The trial involved four coal shipments testing blockchain system.

    Trainees looking at bright future after graduation

    premium_icon Trainees looking at bright future after graduation

    News Another success story for GPC traineeship program.