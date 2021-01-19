Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services swarm Lurline Street in Katoomba. Picture: 7News
Emergency services swarm Lurline Street in Katoomba. Picture: 7News
Crime

Armed police swarm NSW street

by Erin Lyons
19th Jan 2021 12:42 PM

A major police operation is under way in the Blue Mountains.

Armed police and emergency services are on the scene after being called to Lurline Street in Katoomba about 10am on Tuesday.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were responding to an ongoing operation but no further information was available at this time.

Emergency crews are at the scene on Lurline Street. Picture: 7News
Emergency crews are at the scene on Lurline Street. Picture: 7News

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

Fire and Rescue NSW confirmed it was assisting police with the operation.

More to come

Originally published as Armed police swarm NSW street

More Stories

armed police crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman snapped East Shores plant after day at the races

        Premium Content Woman snapped East Shores plant after day at the races

        News Lara Downey damaged part of the scenery when she was drunk.

        How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you...

        • 19th Jan 2021 11:48 AM
        Man’s search for lost hunting dogs ends in court

        Premium Content Man’s search for lost hunting dogs ends in court

        News Daniel Lloyd Grahame illegally gained access to a Central Queensland wildlife...

        BRONZE BOYS: Gladstone basketballers do us proud

        Premium Content BRONZE BOYS: Gladstone basketballers do us proud

        Sport “Our goal at the start was to medal and we did that.”