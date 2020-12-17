Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Armed man shot three times by police on Logan Motorway

by Shiloh Payne, Thomas Chamberlin
17th Dec 2020 8:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only
The Logan Motorway is closed at Drewvale after a man was shot by police.
The Logan Motorway is closed at Drewvale after a man was shot by police.

An armed man has been shot by police on the Logan Motorway this morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the shooting on Thursday morning after responding to a call on the motorway.

The man's condition is unclear.

 

Police officers were responding to reports of a traffic hazard when they were confronted by an armed man, who was by himself and on foot.

It's understood police were talking with the man when an incident unfolded.

He was shot up to three times.


Police earlier warned of extensive delays for motorists travelling to Brisbane this morning after a police incident.

Eastbound lanes have been closed on the Logan Motorway at Drewvale following the incident.

Delays are building fast as drivers begin their daily commute.


Police have advised motorists to seek alternate routes as they remain on scene at the incident.

Originally published as Armed man shot three times by police on Logan Motorway

More Stories

crime editors picks logan motorway police shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ in for resources and energy jobs boom, report reveals

        Premium Content CQ in for resources and energy jobs boom, report reveals

        News “Australia’s resources and energy industry to lead the country’s economy and labour market out of the COVID-19 recession.”

        Woman caught driving while suspended

        Premium Content Woman caught driving while suspended

        News Natika Layce Morris faced court on Tuesday.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The top stories you may have missed yesterday, December 16.

        Former child safety worker falls into drug habit

        Premium Content Former child safety worker falls into drug habit

        Crime The woman said she had lost her livelihood.