A man fired a shot through a car on a terrifying drive-by shooting.
Armed man on the run after terrifying drive-by shooting

Shayla Bulloch
by
11th Dec 2019 7:56 AM
AN ARMED man is on the run and passengers of a car lucky to escape without injury after a terrifying drive-by shooting last night.

Around 11.45pm, a man fired a bullet through the back of a car while he was driving along David Low Way, Marcoola.

Detectives say the victim car was approaching the Airport Dr intersection when a light grey Holden Commodore drove up alongside it and pointed a gun through the driver's side window.

The car accelerated away but not before a single shot was fired from the Holden Commodore into the rear of the car.

The Holden Commodore sped off along David Low Way towards the roundabout at Pacific Paradise.

The three people inside the victim car, a man and two women, were not physically injured.

The driver of the Holden Commodore is described as a Caucasian man with a dark tan. He has short dark hair and a light beard.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information on the car involved, is urged to come forward to police. Details below.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

