An high school has been locked down as police hunt for a man they believe is armed nearby, prompting a terrifying text to parents.

A Gold Coast school is in lockdown and police are setting up an exclusion zone as they deal with an unfolding incident on Tuesday morning.

Queensland Police have made an emergency declaration as they search for a potentially armed man in relation to a domestic violence matter.

Police confirmed they were called to an Upper Coomera home on Monday night following a disturbance, after which a man fled the scene.

While no one was physically injured during the incident, police established the exclusion zone on Tuesday as they search for the man, with the zone encompassing Ormeau State School.

Boundaries are in place north from Mirambeena Drive into Wharf Rd intersection with Pimpama Jacobs Well Rd, east from Pimpama Jacobs Well Road to Hotham Creek, south from creek line of Hotham Creek to Creek Street and west from Creek Street to Mirambeena Drive.

A text message was sent to parents earlier this morning, saying "the school is currently in lockdown."

"Children and teachers will continue learning inside classrooms but will not be leaving their rooms. Police have cordoned off the area as a precaution and police will not allow you access to the school," the message read.

In a post on Facebook at 11.30, the school said "children are safe, have had their lunch and are working in their rooms."

"We are focusing on your child's safety," the post read.

Originally published as Armed man on loose as school locked down