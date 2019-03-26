Menu
FILE
Crime

ARMED HOLD-UP: Man lights stolen cigarette and flees scene

Claudia Williams
by
26th Mar 2019 8:28 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM

A 45-year-old Nanango man has been arrested for armed robbery after he held up a Henry St service station on Monday night.

Police were called to the servo at 8.30pm where the man was allegedly threatening a 26-year-old male attendant with a knife.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man stole cigarettes, started smoking them and then fled in a vehicle.

Police found the man on Bugden St, Yarraman where he was charged for drink driving.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court today charged with enter premises and commit an offence, armed robbery and drink driving.

South Burnett

