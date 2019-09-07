Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QLD_ALNCOP_PLATES_WK4
QLD_ALNCOP_PLATES_WK4
Crime

Armed hold-up in the bayside

7th Sep 2019 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting for an armed man who held up a service station in Brisbane's bayside on Friday night.

At around 8.30pm a man armed with a knife entered the Wynnum West business at the intersection of Wynnum Rd and Plaza St.

He demanded money from a staff member, who complied and the man then fled on foot.

No one was physically injured in the robbery.

The man is described as Caucasian with short brown hair and of a slim build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

More Stories

armed man hold-up knife crime

Top Stories

    Camp oven skills, meats on display tonight

    premium_icon Camp oven skills, meats on display tonight

    Whats On Head on down for Miriam Vale Hotel's second annual camp oven event tonight

    Police investigating alleged theft from hotel

    premium_icon Police investigating alleged theft from hotel

    Crime A number of personal items were allegedly stolen.

    'Catastrophic bushfire season': Firefighters' water woes

    premium_icon 'Catastrophic bushfire season': Firefighters' water woes

    News Water shortages could hamper rural fire brigades.

    Man's coward attack on men's shelter volunteer at church

    premium_icon Man's coward attack on men's shelter volunteer at church

    News He ran up behind the volunteer and swung his fist.