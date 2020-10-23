Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sheppard stormed onto the Australian and international music scene in 2014 with its number-one hit Geronimo from their debut album Bombs Away.
Sheppard stormed onto the Australian and international music scene in 2014 with its number-one hit Geronimo from their debut album Bombs Away.
News

Aria winners announced as Gladstone festival headliners

Jacobbe Mcbride
23rd Oct 2020 8:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ARIA-AWARD winning and multi-platinum Brisbane band Sheppard will headline next month’s Air Beats Festival in Gladstone.

Sheppard stormed onto the Australian and international music scene in 2014 with its number one hit Geronimo from its debut album Bombs Away.

Gladstone’s Blain Park will play host to the Queensland talent on Friday and Saturday October 29 and 30, after its AFL grand final performance this weekend.

Joining Sheppard will be Hayley Marsten, who returns home to Gladstone following the release of her 2019 debut album Spectacular Heartbreak, which has been streamed almost 500,000 times.

Several local musicians will join Sheppard including Chris Schofield, the Chris Bax Trio and Jason O’Hara.

Friday, October 29 Air Beats Festival line-up:

– Sheppard

– Chris Bax Trio

= Jason O’Hara

– Nathan Bedford

– Jack & Jacinta

Saturday, November 21 Air Beats Festival line-up

– Sheppard

– Hayley Marsten

– Smiley n Wayno Duo

– Thomo and Wal Duo

– Chris Schofield

Mayor Matt Burnett said Air Beats would be an experience like no other with purpose built “beat boxes” to be constructed for concert goers.

“The beat boxes will provide social groups of up to five people an exclusive party space to enjoy the concert safely while being socially distant from other attendees,” Cr Burnett said.

“We’ve seen similar COVID-safe events held successfully in England in recent months, although Gladstone’s Air Beats will be the first of its kind in Queensland and possibly Australia.

“This event will continue to strengthen the Gladstone Region’s profile as a recognised event

destination for Queenslanders, while also providing a new and unique experience for our community.

“Tickets are expected to sell out quickly so visit HERE to secure your very own beat box.”

Running from 6pm-11pm across both nights, tickets for the all ages event will go on sale from 9am on Friday, October 30.

Prices start from $110 per beat box, ranging up to $200 per box depending on location.

For more information contact the Community Events team at communityevents@gladstone.qld.gov.au or on 4972 2822.

gladstone regional council live entertainment live music live music industry sheppard sheppard band
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Plans for Gladstone health services and Mater

        Premium Content REVEALED: Plans for Gladstone health services and Mater

        News NEW information came to light in Thursday night’s Gladstone Election Debate hosted by The Observer.

        UPDATE: Person in hospital after fall at Gladstone pub

        Premium Content UPDATE: Person in hospital after fall at Gladstone pub

        Breaking UPDATE: A QAS spokeswoman said it appeared the person had tripped

        ROAD CLOSURES: Weekend travel to be impacted

        Premium Content ROAD CLOSURES: Weekend travel to be impacted

        News See the Gladstone region thoroughfares that will be affected.

        SCHOOLS IN FOCUS: Clinton’s book week goes virtual

        Premium Content SCHOOLS IN FOCUS: Clinton’s book week goes virtual

        News Students still participated in the event despite Covid-19.