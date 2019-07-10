Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ergon Energy is currently conducting electricity maintenance at two locations across the Gladstone region
Ergon Energy is currently conducting electricity maintenance at two locations across the Gladstone region Contributed
News

Areas in Gladstone without power due to routine maintenance

Mark Zita
by
10th Jul 2019 10:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ERGON Energy is currently conducting electricity maintenance at two locations across the Gladstone region, resulting in a temporary loss of power.

Crews are currently conducting works at location in the vicinity of Auckland St, Goondoon St, Oaka Ln, Roseberry St and Flinders Pde near the CBD.

Ergon reports 78 customers are currently affected.

While in Telina, 42 customers are currently without power on Dixon Drive and Southern Cross Close.

"The loss of supply is to allow maintenance to the electricity network,” the advisory said.

For more information, contact Ergon Energy on 13 10 46 or 13 16 70 if it's an emergency.

ergon energy gladstone region
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    CHEAP FUEL: How Gladstone's prices at the bowser stack up

    premium_icon CHEAP FUEL: How Gladstone's prices at the bowser stack up

    Motoring THE recent monthly fuel price report released by RACQ has some surprising findings for Gladstone.

    • 10th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
    Worries council is letting elderly down at parklands

    premium_icon Worries council is letting elderly down at parklands

    News Max says there are issues with transport for the elderly.

    Uni's vision has Gladstone firmly in sight

    premium_icon Uni's vision has Gladstone firmly in sight

    News CQUniversity new strategic plan features Trades Training Centre.