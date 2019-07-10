Areas in Gladstone without power due to routine maintenance

Ergon Energy is currently conducting electricity maintenance at two locations across the Gladstone region

ERGON Energy is currently conducting electricity maintenance at two locations across the Gladstone region, resulting in a temporary loss of power.

Crews are currently conducting works at location in the vicinity of Auckland St, Goondoon St, Oaka Ln, Roseberry St and Flinders Pde near the CBD.

Ergon reports 78 customers are currently affected.

While in Telina, 42 customers are currently without power on Dixon Drive and Southern Cross Close.

"The loss of supply is to allow maintenance to the electricity network,” the advisory said.

For more information, contact Ergon Energy on 13 10 46 or 13 16 70 if it's an emergency.