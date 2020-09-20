Are you Gladstone’s new quiz master?

EVER considered yourself to be a trivia expert?

An opportunity has come up for someone in Gladstone to take the reigns as a quiz master.

Entertainment group Funky Bunch is looking for someone to host upcoming trivia nights at the Club Hotel.

Host manager Ryan Coffey said they were searching for “trivia buffs, nerds, musos, comedians, radio presenters, actors” to take on the role.

“Experience is preferred, but not 100 per cent essential,” he said.

The trivia would run regularly on Wednesday nights and pays $125 for a two-hour show.

“We provide everything you need,” Mr Coffey said.

“All you need is a smile and a laptop.”

Once a successful host is found, Mr Coffey hopes to have trivia up and running in as little as two weeks.

Anyone interested in the role should apply here.

