Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The program, facilitated by the Australian Tax Office (ATO), is run by trained tax help volunteers who are required to undergo a police record check.
The program, facilitated by the Australian Tax Office (ATO), is run by trained tax help volunteers who are required to undergo a police record check.
News

Are you eligible for Council’s Tax Help program?

Jacobbe McBride
13th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Regional Council’s Tax Help program is back to help eligible residents submit their tax return.

The program, facilitated by the Australian Tax Office, is run by trained tax help volunteers who are required to undergo a police record check and have access to support from ATO staff.

Gladstone region Councillor Rick Hansen said the Tax Help program would provide free and

confidential assistance to eligible residents to lodge their 2019/20 tax return.

“The program is available to residents who earn around $60,000 or less per annum and have basic tax needs,” Cr Hansen said.

“This service is always well used and helps in making tax time hassle free for eligible community members.”

Residents wishing to use this service are encouraged to create a myGov account and link to the ATO via their website (www.ato.gov.au) prior to their Tax Help appointment.

Bookings are essential for the Tax Help program, call Council’s Community Engagement Centre on 4976 6300 or email cas@gladstone.qld.gov.au to secure your place.

australian taxation office councillor rick hansen gladstone regional council tax return
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Yet another NRL coach sacked

    Yet another NRL coach sacked
    • 13th Aug 2020 10:05 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fears for safety of children prompts new footpath demand

        Premium Content Fears for safety of children prompts new footpath demand

        News A mother’s frustration has led to her calling for local politicians to act and develop a safe footpath in suburban Gladstone.

        • 13th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
        Grants available to skill Gladstone residents for work

        Premium Content Grants available to skill Gladstone residents for work

        Information Member for Gladstone says investment in jobs and training is key to economic...

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the past 24 hours.

        Michael’s mullet growing for good cause

        Premium Content Michael’s mullet growing for good cause

        News Despite Michael Hancock’s mum not wanting to admit it, she is his biggest fan when...