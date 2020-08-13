Are you eligible for Council’s Tax Help program?

The program, facilitated by the Australian Tax Office (ATO), is run by trained tax help volunteers who are required to undergo a police record check.

GLADSTONE Regional Council’s Tax Help program is back to help eligible residents submit their tax return.

Gladstone region Councillor Rick Hansen said the Tax Help program would provide free and

confidential assistance to eligible residents to lodge their 2019/20 tax return.

“The program is available to residents who earn around $60,000 or less per annum and have basic tax needs,” Cr Hansen said.

“This service is always well used and helps in making tax time hassle free for eligible community members.”

Residents wishing to use this service are encouraged to create a myGov account and link to the ATO via their website (www.ato.gov.au) prior to their Tax Help appointment.

Bookings are essential for the Tax Help program, call Council’s Community Engagement Centre on 4976 6300 or email cas@gladstone.qld.gov.au to secure your place.