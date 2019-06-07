Are we a sh*t town? Five reasons why we're not

A whopping 75 per cent of over 14,000 votes crowned our Harbour City a 'crap city'.

BY NOW, many of you would know about a poll that's going around Facebook.

If you don't, let me bring you up to speed.

Facebook page S--t Towns of Australia has pitted Gladstone against Bundaberg to see which city is... crappier.

Not the kind of vote the Port City would like to be a part of.

To add insult to injury, a whopping 75 per cent of over 14,000 votes crowned our city as the 'worst' town.

It's not the result we were looking for and the comments about our city weren't the most favourable either.

Fear not Gladstone, as the Chumbawamba song goes: "I get knocked down, but I get up again. You are never gonna keep me down."

Here are great features of our city and the surrounding region that non-locals don't seem to get.

Gladstone Marina/Spinnaker Park

The Marina, along with Spinnaker Park, are two jewels of our city. There's nothing like it in our region. Part of Gladstone Ports Corporation, it's one of the few industrial ports to allow the public to access and admire the waterfront. Not to mention it's got a nice view of our harbour.

View looking at Gladstone Marina Ray White (Real Estate) Pty Ltd

East Shores

With Stage 1B now underway, East Shores will solidify itself as Gladstone's communal playground. It's a nice place to take the dog for a walk or just hang out in the sea breeze. With its well-lit facilities, East Shores is also a nice place to take a walk in the evening with friends. Food wise, there's The Dock and Gladstone Yacht Club nearby. Where else wouldn't you want to spend an afternoon or evening out?

East Shore Gladstone Marina. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA190715ESTSHORES

Tondoon Botanic Gardens

Picked as one of Australia's top 10 regional gardens by Australian Geographic in 2018, Tondoon bills itself as 'not your typical straight edges and manicured lawns'. There's a Japanese tea house to visit, an arboretum and plenty of observation decks and walks.

The gardens are growing at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA040315GARD

Heron Island

What else can I say about Heron Island? It's paradise on our doorstep.

Heron Island sits just off the coast of Gladstone on the Southern Great Barrier Reef, accessible by a 30minute helicopter ride or 2 and a half hours by boat. Matt Taylor GLA220519HERON

Agnes Water-Seventeen Seventy

Because of its remoteness from the Bruce Highway, the Discovery Coast could be considered a hidden gem of Queensland tourism. Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy have an indescribable beauty to them. The twin towns are the most northern place to go for a surf in Australia and there's plenty of beach and wilderness to explore. Best of all, it's located in the Gladstone Region.

Surfers have taken to the water in Agnes Water as Cyclone Oma is causing large swells and high tides. Facebook

What do you think? Is Gladstone copping its fair share with the vote or do you think it's undeserved? Comment below. I'd love to hear what you have to say.