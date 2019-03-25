Menu
Snake bite advice
Letters to the Editor

Are snake numbers rising, or are we invading their space?

25th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
ON FRIDAY, March 4, three snake bites were recorded in Qld, one in Thargomindah, one in the Cairns area, both men in their 70s, and a teenage girl whose location wasn't disclosed.

The warm summer is partly responsible, so too is our growing population where more and more live in semi-rural areas.

To November 30/18, 817 bites were recorded for Qld.

This was up from 739 in 2016 and 658 in 2015 and 654 in 2014.

In November there were 100, up from 82 in October and 52 in September.

December figures weren't available.

So are snake numbers increasing, or are more of us interacting with them and getting more and more into their space?

For those who say "the only good snake is a dead snake", not so.

They are protected, and do a huge lot of good killing vermin.

Usually we invade their space, not them in our space.

If we see one, give it space.

Snakes won't chase you or attack unless provoked or surprised as when we lift a sheet of iron or rubbish that's their home. Just back off and all will be ok.

RAY HARCH, Toowoomba

Toowoomba Chronicle

