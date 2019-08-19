Are Miley and Kaitlynn getting serious?

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were seen kissing while on holiday in Italy. Picture: https://www.instagram.com/brandicyrus/

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were seen kissing while on holiday in Italy. Picture: https://www.instagram.com/brandicyrus/

Meet the parent.

A week after returning home from sailing around Italy, pop star Miley Cyrus and reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter have been snapped having lunch with Cyrus' Mum Tish in Los Angeles.

Their cosy outing comes just a week after Cyrus and Carter were photographed kissing and cavorting on a boat in Italy, the day after Cyrus announced her split with Liam Hemsworth.

LOS ANGELES, CA — AUGUST 15: Kaitlyn Carter attends a live podcast taping on August 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty Images

Cyrus had been married to Hemsworth eight months and was in an on-off relationship with him for 10 years while Carter had recently split from her partner of six years, reality TV star Brody Jenner.

The lunch was only the second time Cyrus and Carter had been photographed in Los Angeles since they were seen together in a car driven by Cyrus two days ago.

For the "meet my Mum" lunch date, Carter wore a white T-shirt and pink polka-dot skirt, Miles was dressed in a white crop top and cropped blue jeans while Tish kept it casual in a grey T-shirt, jeans and slides.

The three dined at Soho House in West Hollywood, arriving together in Tish's car.

Miley Cyrus and parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus on her wedding day to Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Instagram

Witnesses told E! News that the ladies lunched for around two hours before leaving the restaurant together and going back to Tish's house in Los Angeles.

It's a sign things might be getting serious for Cyrus and Carter, despite speculation from some corners that their romance is for show only and won't last.

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter in 2018. Picture: Getty Images

Jenner took to Instagram the other day to express support for Carter, saying, "There is far too much negativity being directed at someone I love and care about very much."

Jenner, meanwhile, has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles with the woman rumoured to be his new love interest, Victoria's Secret model Josie Canseco.

Cyrus two days ago released a song called Slide Away which is widely understood to be about Hemsworth. Lines include "I want my house in the hills/Don't want the whiskey and pills", alluding to Hemsworth's alleged hard-partying ways and the purported reason behind their split, according to friends of Cyrus.

Liam Hemsworth pulls a face during an out take for the OPSM 'Life. Focused' campaign. Picture: Supplied.

Representatives from Hemsworth's camp deny the claims, saying Hemsworth has labelled them "100% false". While Cyrus has been out and about in Italy and Los Angeles, Hemsworth has been keeping a low profile back in Byron Bay and is heartbroken, according to friends. The actor was also said to have cancelled a promo event for his upcoming film Killerman in LA, but the production company denied this.

Family ties: Kris Jenner, Brody Jenner’s stepmum shares a snap with then-rumoured boyfriend Corey Gamble, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus in 2015. Picture: Instagram

"While we obviously hoped Liam would be available to travel from Australia to LA to do some press and promo for the film, his availability was never confirmed and therefore, no junket or premiere was ever officially planned," they said in a statement.

"Any story saying Liam cancelled press is inaccurate."