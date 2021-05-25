Are Gladstone residents’ accounts safe from hackers?

A campaign teaching residents how to protect their cybersecurity will be rolled out this week.

A campaign teaching residents how to protect their cybersecurity will be rolled out this week.

A campaign teaching residents how to protect their accounts from hackers will be rolled out this week.

Gladstone Regional Council is running an awareness campaign on cybersecurity from its libraries and customer service locations.

Residents can learn how to protect their computers, mobile devices, electronic systems, networks and data from malicious attacks as well as collect a free cyber security mousepad.

Gladstone Region Councillor Darryl Branthwaite said there were many different types of cyber security threats including spyware, malware, phishing, spear phishing, pharming and more.

“Most people in the Gladstone Region would hear the term ‘spear phishing’ and think it relates to a day out on our beautiful waterways, but there’s something fishier at play in this instance,” Cr Branthwaite said.

“Spear phishing is a targeted form of phishing where fraudulent emails have been directed at

specific individuals where a relationship between these individuals is known.

“It’s also important for people to realise that cyber attacks aren’t just unique to computers or

laptops, they can also infiltrate mobile devices with security apps available to help prevent attacks on smartphones.”

Cr Branthwaite said cybersecurity was also an issue for Gladstone businesses.

“Council’s website has plenty of tips and advice on how you can be cyber secure and there is also a Cyber Security Quiz for people to test their knowledge.”

Cr Branthwaite said Gladstone Regional Council also took its own cyber security very seriously and was committed to securely protecting data.

“When gathering personal information Council only uses it for the intended purpose and will not store or use the information for any other purpose,” he said.

“Items that may require council to seek personal information includes rates and other billing

services, such as pet registration.

“Council has developed our own privacy statements that detail how council handles personal

information and the types of personal information it holds in relation to its website.”

To learn more about council’s privacy statement, click here.

To learn more about cybersecurity, click here.