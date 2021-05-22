Archie’s adorable first words revealed

Among the bombshell revelations in Prince Harry’s new documentary, the Duke has revealed heartwarming detail about Archie’s first words.

Among the bombshell revelations in Prince Harry’s new documentary, the Duke has revealed heartwarming detail about Archie’s first words.

Among the bombshell revelations in Prince Harry's new documentary, the Duke has revealed heartwarming detail about Archie's first words.

Apart from "mama" and "papa", the Duke of Sussex, 36, said his now two-year-old son learned to say "grandma Diana" thanks to a portrait of the late princess in his nursery.

"I've got a photo up in his nursery … And it (grandma Diana) was one of the first words that he said," Harry said in the AppleTV+ documentary, The Me You Can't See.

"It's the sweetest thing but at the same time makes me really sad because she should be here."

Archie and Meghan Markle in The Me You Can't See. Picture: Apple TV

Harry said he wishes Diana could have met his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie, but added he's felt her presence more than ever since moving to the US last year.

"I have no doubt that my mum would be incredibly proud of me. I'm living the life that she wanted to live for herself, living the life that she wanted us to be able to live," he said.

"So not only do I know that she's incredibly proud of me, but that she's helped me get here. And I've never felt her presence more as I have done over the last year."

RELATED: Harry reveals Meghan fight that forced him to get therapy

Archie on the swing with dad, Prince Harry. Picture: Apple TV

A video then plays of young Archie, who turned two earlier this month, sitting on a swing with his back facing the camera while Harry sits beside him in rare footage of the young royal.

Harry, who is expecting his second child with Meghan, a little girl, in coming weeks, earlier told British TV host James Corden that Archie's very first word was "crocodile".

"He's got the most amazing personality. He's already putting three or four words together, he's already singing songs," he said in an interview earlier this year. "Three syllables!"

Harry's appearance in the mental health documentary, which he co-produced with Oprah Winfrey, has sent shockwaves around the world due to more bombshell revelations about his time in the royal family.

Prince Harry made a series of bombshell claims in The Me You Can't See. Picture: Apple TV

The duke opens up about his struggles with his mental wellbeing and the trauma that haunted him after the death of Princess Diana in 1997, when Harry was 13 years old.

He also spoke about Meghan's struggles with her own mental health, saying the firm was responsible for making her "cry into her pillow" at night after the royal couple recorded their interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year.

"Before the Oprah interview had aired, and because of their headlines and the combined effort of the firm and the media to smear her, I was woken in the night to hear Meghan crying into her pillow because she doesn't want to wake me up because I'm already carrying too much," he said.

"That's heartbreaking."

He also accused his family of "total neglect" when he reached out to try and get help for Meghan in early 2019, who at the time was pregnant with Archie.

RELATED: Meghan tells Oprah Winfrey about her suicidal thoughts

"I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever, it is just got met with total silence, total neglect," he said.

"My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, 'Well, it was like that for me, so it's going to be like that for you'," he added.

"That doesn't make sense. Just because you suffered, that doesn't mean your kids have to suffer. Actually quite the opposite.

"If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, you can make it right for your kids."

Originally published as Archie's adorable first words revealed