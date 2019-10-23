Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
2020 Victoria Australian of the Year Archie Roach. Picture: Jay Town
2020 Victoria Australian of the Year Archie Roach. Picture: Jay Town
Entertainment

Archie Roach earns Australian of the Year honour

by Alanah Frost
23rd Oct 2019 9:30 PM

Legendary singer-songwriter Archie Roach AM has been named Victoria's 2020 Australian of the Year.

Announced last night at Government House in Melbourne, Mr Roach was commended for his tireless work within the indigenous community and for his contribution to the Australian music scene.

2020 Victoria Australian of the Year Archie Roach. Picture: Jay Town
2020 Victoria Australian of the Year Archie Roach. Picture: Jay Town

The powerful voice behind Took the Children Away, Mr Roach has made a lasting legacy encouraging messages of love, reconciliation and healing.

The 63-year-old was forcibly taken from his family at age two and battled alcoholism and homelessness as a teenager before finding his feet.

Awarded an ARIA in 1990 for his debut album Charcoal Lane, Mr Roach went on to pen eleven more albums and toured the globe, cementing his place as a leader in both the indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

He also became the first songwriter to be awarded a Human Rights Achievement Award for the iconic Stolen Generations song.

Karlie Brand, CEO of the National Australia Day Council, said all Victorian nominees were incredible Australians whose achievements made a big difference to communities.

"The 2020 Victorian nominees are people who are making a positive impact in society and inspiring others," she said.

Former policeman and Assistant Commissioner for Traffic and Operations, Dr Raymond Shuey APM, took home Victoria's Senior Australian of the Year award for his work on road safety and the mental health of police first responders. Mornington Peninsula environmental and litter prevention advocate Josephine Jones, was awarded Victoria's Local Hero award, while youth worker Taya Davies, 29, received the state's Young Australian of the Year award.

 

 

 

archie roach entertainment victorian australian of the year

Top Stories

    Country race day 18 years in the making

    premium_icon Country race day 18 years in the making

    Sport Tiny CQ town to reboot a massive race day with thousands up for grabs

    VOTE NOW: Best child care centres in Gladstone

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Best child care centres in Gladstone

    News Voting open now: Winner to be announced later this week

    Countdown on to Best in Business Awards

    Countdown on to Best in Business Awards

    News Tickets for The Observer’s Best in Business Awards are ‘flying out the...

    Chance to learn about biofuels

    premium_icon Chance to learn about biofuels

    News Mercurius Australia is working on turning sugar waste into fuel and will be...