PHOTOS: Archers on target at championship

ARCHERY: Jett Harch nailed his shooting in the - Youth Male Release 13-14 years category at the 3DAAA Queensland State Titles held at the Gladstone Field Archers range on the weekend.

In an event that attracted 70 shooters from all over Queensland, Jett, 14, said the sport runs in the family.

"My father and uncle are involved in archery and got me into it," he said.

"I'm hoping to take archery as far as possible."

The other Gladstone archers who were the state champions were Peter Berquist in the Recurve Unaided category, Brian Long (Male Compound Unaided), Catherine Long (Female Bowhunter Fingers) and Benny Wyatt who topped the list in the Cub Unaided 12 years or under class.

Promising junior Tomas Long only took up the sport a little more than a year ago.

"I was looking at a book and had some archery in it and I asked dad about it," Tomas said.

"That was about 12 or 13 months ago and so I took it up.

"I really enjoy it and everyone is son nice and helpful and it's not really about the competition, but more about having fun and having a go."

Tomas' sister Charlie says her brother gives her tips occassionally and when it comes to competition, Charlie has no fear.

"I don't get nervous at all and treat it like normal," she said.

Gladstone Field Archers publicity officer Swantje 'TJ' Wyatt said it was a great weekend.

"The ranges consisted of 10 targets per range with distances varying from almost five to 50-metres and a maximum of 100 points per round," she said.

"Only two competitors were able to claim a clean round of 100 points."

The highest-scoring archer was Caboolture Archers' Chris Smith with 479 points out of a maximum of 500.

The top-10 aided winner was Ray Knight (Ipswich Archers) and top-10 unaided winner was Scott Hayden from the Ipswich Archers club.